Letter to the editor: Trump's supporters shame our country

Editor:

Fact: Obama and Bernanke saved our economy, the world economy, the banking industry and the U.S. auto industry. Trump inherited and ruined this economy. Bankers hate Obama. Why? Did he charge them criminally for the conspiracy to sell and distribute toxic financial instruments that hurt millions and damaged Main Street? Did he claw back ill-gotten profits from that catastrophe? No. He just rebuilt, paid down the national debt and improved our broken health care system.

So why do they hate him? Simple. There is no limit to greed. They want no regulation and ever-lower taxes no matter what that does to our country, exactly as Hamilton feared.

Trump is simply an instrument of greed, in power for the sole purpose of benefiting the 0.1%. His flock is manipulated by their weaknesses: racism, desire to force their religious beliefs on others, a quest for power, and the elimination of regulations that protect our air, water and real freedom.