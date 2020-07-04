Letter to the editor: Trump's supporters shame our country

Editor:
Fact: Obama and Bernanke saved our economy, the world economy, the banking industry and the U.S. auto industry. Trump inherited and ruined this economy. Bankers hate Obama. Why? Did he charge them criminally for the conspiracy to sell and distribute toxic financial instruments that hurt millions and damaged Main Street? Did he claw back ill-gotten profits from that catastrophe? No. He just rebuilt, paid down the national debt and improved our broken health care system.
So why do they hate him? Simple. There is no limit to greed. They want no regulation and ever-lower taxes no matter what that does to our country, exactly as Hamilton feared.
Trump is simply an instrument of greed, in power for the sole purpose of benefiting the 0.1%. His flock is manipulated by their weaknesses: racism, desire to force their religious beliefs on others, a quest for power, and the elimination of regulations that protect our air, water and real freedom.
Sacrificed to this self-serving mantra are basic research, infrastructure, health care, our Social Security and services or safety net, education, our Constitution, the Separation of Powers Doctrine, an independent Justice Department, inspector generals, efforts to combat climate change and pandemics, voting in free and fair elections and our ability to unite as one people.
The Republicanism of Washington, Hamilton, Lincoln, Grant, Eisenhower and George H. W. Bush puts country above self. Leaders must put the welfare of the people before themselves. There was a saying, “Noblesse Oblige," meaning the haves must give the have-nots a hand now and then. Our parents and grandparents believed those values and won World War I, World War II, and the Korean War, uniting behind this ideal. Republicans and Democrats cooperated because they shared these values. Trumpites share none of these values. They shame our great country.
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau
