Letter to the editor: Trump's 'support' hurts soldiers, others

Editor:

So the draft dodger in chief professes to support our military. I guess when he diverted billions from the military budget for housing, roads and schools on military bases for their families to fund his border wall the check from Mexico must have bounced.

When we heard not a peep from him when news broke about Putin's bounty on our servicemen, I guess he just believed Putin again over the assessment of our dedicated U.S. intelligence community. When he disparaged Capt. John McCain, POW and a true American hero, by saying he wasn't a hero because he was captured, I guess Donny thought he himself would have single-handedly defeated the enemy, while avoiding being shot down, if he had volunteered for duty like McCain and not run to his daddy's doctor for a note for a bogus foot ailment to avoid being being drafted. I guess he's cured now, given all the time he spends on the golf course. I shudder to think how he'd treat the military if he didn't support them.

Now we learn that he quietly withheld $4 million without explanation from the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program, which is used to treat firefighters suffering from diseases as a result of selflessly working on 9/11/2001 and the months that followed.