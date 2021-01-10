Letter to the editor: Trump's reign is limping to a close

Editor:

So it appears McCarthyism-style propaganda has reared its ugly head, yet again, and duped a few United States senators, a fistful of representatives and an unruly mob of proud-boy “Patriots,” into weakening democracy and strengthening totalitarianism, all based upon absolutely zero supporting facts or credible evidence.

These same rabble-rousers refused to investigate indicted charges (i.e. those factual allegations supporting criminal convictions beyond a reasonable doubt) and their connection to the impeached 45th president, not so fondly known as Commander Kaos Klink (yes, conflating the comically incompetent antagonists in "Get Smart" and "Hogan’s Heroes"). By the way, history has recorded it was Commander Kaos who pardoned his convicted criminal co-conspirators.

The final episode of the worst reality TV experiment in history, “The Twitter Years,” is as disappointing as it is destructive.

Excelsior

E Pluribus Unum

Fight Truth Decay

Michael Stern, Fort Edward

