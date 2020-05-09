Letter to the editor: Trump's performance has led to disaster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

How good is your memory?

About two months ago, Trump said there were 15 COVID-19 deaths and that would be soon down to zero. Six weeks ago, Trump said there would be 100,000 deaths and that only 100,000 deaths would mean he’s doing “a very good job.”

Two weeks ago, Trump said we’d now top out at 50-60,000 deaths. As I write this, we’re at about 70,000 deaths and Trump is again saying he will have done a very good job if we only have 100,000 deaths. Who else would say that 100,000 dead people is a very good job? Jared?

There’s only one problem with Trump’s very good number of 100,000 dead Americans. He is pushing so hard to get his mini-me governors to open back up that he doesn’t seem to care about the additional bodies that will pile up.

That’s not even counting the additional meatpackers he has effectively ordered to their deaths without adequate PPE or testing. The Defense Authorization Act is not good enough for tests, swabs and reagents, but it is good enough to sacrifice meatpackers. At least Trump will have plenty of Big Macs. How cruel.