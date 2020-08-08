Letter to the editor: Trump's next stop should be prison

Editor:

What our country badly needs is a real Antifa movement.

Antifa means anti-fascist.

Fascism by definition is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism, characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy.

Notice anything familiar in today's news?

Trump is acting as a fascist in Portland and soon in Chicago and other Democratic cities he wants to conquer. Trump is also a fascist on suppressing the vote. Today, anti-fascist is essentially anti-Trump, since Trump is clearly a fascist.

Trump is doing lasting damage to federal law enforcement. But he doesn’t care. After all, we have an election to fix.

A significant percentage of our citizens already do not trust federal law enforcement. Homeland Security may have permanently damaged its reputation and destroyed its credibility — all to help Trump’s desperate attempts to be elected in November.

If such a tragedy were to befall our country, every surviving citizen will rue that day.