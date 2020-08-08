Letter to the editor: Trump's next stop should be prison

Editor:
What our country badly needs is a real Antifa movement.
Antifa means anti-fascist.
Fascism by definition is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism, characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy.
Notice anything familiar in today's news?
Trump is acting as a fascist in Portland and soon in Chicago and other Democratic cities he wants to conquer. Trump is also a fascist on suppressing the vote. Today, anti-fascist is essentially anti-Trump, since Trump is clearly a fascist.
Trump is doing lasting damage to federal law enforcement. But he doesn’t care. After all, we have an election to fix.
A significant percentage of our citizens already do not trust federal law enforcement. Homeland Security may have permanently damaged its reputation and destroyed its credibility — all to help Trump’s desperate attempts to be elected in November.
If such a tragedy were to befall our country, every surviving citizen will rue that day.
Why doesn’t he concentrate on controlling the Trump Virus he has allowed to spread unhindered? If you want a test... good luck with that.
Our Constitution has served our country very well since our beginning. But it is not good enough for Trump, who wants to shred our Constitution and act like an authoritarian ruler.
Trump just had a telephone conversation with his supervisor, Vladdie Putin. I guess they had to nail down a few details about election interference and suppressing the upcoming vote.
So many crimes that should land Trump in jail: payoffs to porn stars, kids in cages, using his office to try to get the British Open, tax fraud, forcing government employees to stay at his hotels, endless emolument clause violations, pardoning co-conspirators, jailing Michael Cohen because he is writing a book. So many!
Otisville for Trump? Yes!
Al Muench, Chestertown
