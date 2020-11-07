Letter to the editor: Trump's con includes spreading the virus

Editor:

Trump and his enablers have performed the ultimate con job on U.S. citizens! They realize that most of us in this country are experiencing pandemic fatigue. After months of accumulating COVID-19 deaths, lost jobs, closed businesses and schools … and unrelenting bad news every day, we’re just plain tired of dealing with this catastrophe!

So Trump’s last-ditch message before the election was that the COVID-19 crisis is simply fake news generated by liberal, left-wing scientists (including Dr. Anthony Fauci) and propagated by the anti-Trump news media. Trump clearly stated in his rallies and tweets that COVID-19 is not a deadly disease and we all can relax and forget about masks, social distancing and washing hands … and get back to normal life and a booming economy.

Of course, Trump and his enablers know that the consequences of this return to normalcy in the face of a pandemic that has already killed over 230,000 people in the U.S. will be a devastating increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths and a reluctance by his followers to even take the COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

We can already see the huge COVID-19 surges in cases across our country, a result in no small part due to people buying in to Trump’s pitch.