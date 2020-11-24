Letter to the editor: Trump's behavior putting lives at risk

Editor:

I and most of the United States citizens can see that now Trump is putting our lives in danger by not allowing President-elect Biden to prepare to implement a federal plan to distribute vaccines. I am appalled by the criminality of this. I want to see my family and friends, and I do not want to die of COVID-19 because the vaccine will be withheld from all Americans.

Trump’s refusal to follow the U.S. government’s legal transition of power is obstructing the effort to save thousands and maybe hundreds of thousands of people and spare the country more illness, suffering and death. From this day forward, now that we know a vaccine is on the horizon, it is criminal that Trump is doing this, and risking the lives of Americans.

One way or another there will be a day of reckoning, before the Justice Department and before God almighty. Every day the headlines should pronounce “clear and present danger” to America!

Susan Socha, Glens Falls

