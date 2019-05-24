Editor:
President Trump is the only president who refuses to release his tax returns. Trump claims that these recent requests by Congress are nothing but a ruse by Democrats to politically harm him. How wrong he is!
The history of Congress’s authority to obtain documents from the Executive Branch was first explored by the Covode Committee, in its effort to impeach President Buchanan in 1860. Years later, 26 U.S. Code Section 6103(f)(1) was enacted. This federal law allows Congress to obtain from the Secretary of the Treasury a copy of any person’s tax returns. As such, the president of the United States should not ignore this provision of our federal law; rather he or she must comply with this statute.
Recently, two U.S. District Court judges, Judge Amit Mehta (District of Columbia) and Judge Edgardo Ramos (Southern District, New York) disagreed with Trump in that they denied Trump’s attempt to block the release of his tax returns and other financial documents to Congress. Judge Ramos held, in part, that the release of these documents would “cause … harm” to Trump, “but the merits of the congressional committee’s goals outweighed that harm.”
Furthermore, on May 22 the New York State Legislature passed a resolution which authorizes New York state to release Trump’s tax returns to certain congressional committees. These recent developments illustrate how Trump is mistaken again and how he consistently engages in “political spin” in order to avoid the truth.
Considering his comments to Billy Bush; his affairs while his wife was pregnant; his misquoting the “obstruction conclusions” in the Mueller report; his demeaning remarks about immigrants and disabled persons; and his uncanny relationships with Russian and North Korean leaders, it is puzzling that so many of our fellow citizens still continue to support this man.
Joseph H. Oswald, Salem