Editor:
My wife wants to become an American citizen and will fill out her Form N-400, “Application for Naturalization.” This is a very fascinating document because, beyond simple questions like eye color, height, etc., it has several questions to find out what kind of person you are. Are you a criminal? Are you a clear and present danger to the United States? Are you morally fit to be an American?
Under Part 12, “Additional Information about You,” questions include: “Have you ever been a member of a terrorist organization?” “Have you ever worked or were associated with the Nazi government of Germany?” “Were you ever involved with genocide, torture, killing or trying to kill someone?” The list of undesirable high crimes and misdemeanors goes on.
However, the most interesting question is: “Have you ever persecuted (either directly or indirectly) any person because of race, religion, national origin, membership in a particular social group or political opinion?” This question assumes that to be truly American, the answer has to be “No,” and that a basic ideal of our great country is that racism, bigotry and hatred toward minorities is un-American.
It comes as a great shock then that President Donald Trump would have to answer “Yes” to question 12, if he were honest. Indeed, if he was applying to become an American citizen, he would be rejected — failing a basic qualification of Form 400. Trump is a racist, pure and simple. His hateful rhetoric against blacks, Hispanics and immigrants is the match lighting the fire of rabid white supremacism like El Paso. Elise Stefanik, failing to formally condemn Trump’s hate speech via bipartisan resolution, makes her complicit — abetting, not curbing, Trump’s hateful speech. It’s time to be bipartisan about this: Both Stefanik and Trump should be driven from office in 2020.
Mark MacWilliams, Canton