Editor:
Here is why, in spite of installing war mongers as his top foreign affairs advisers, Donald Trump will not go to war with Iran. Vladimir Putin will not give him permission. I suspect that is why he called off the retaliatory air strikes a couple weeks ago. After all, Russia is the main beneficiary of the U.S. sanctions against Iran, which are being imposed on other governments or their industries. Russian companies are not being sanctioned for buying Iranian oil, which they can resell at a profit. I am sure the Russian president will not let the American president do anything that might interfere with this windfall. If Trump ever disobeys Putin, then Putin will make public the goods he has on Trump and Trump knows it.
Roy Hansen, Glens Falls