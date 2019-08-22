Editor:
Recent accusations against Trump and Republicans about how they incite hate and racism should be ignored. How soon people forget Rep. M. Waters’ public tirade to seek out Trump's cabinet members or anyone supporting him such as his press secretary, senators and their families, and embarrass or insult them everywhere. This doesn't represent hate apparently to the major TV networks, newspapers such as the New York Times, Daily News and their journalists who brainwash the public every chance they get to promote the progressive socialist agenda of the Democrats. Angry crowds are encouraged to show up outside people's homes if they wear a Trump hat or have a sticker on their car or otherwise support Trump.
Use water buckets on police or shoot them? OK with the progressive Democrats. Trump says a city is a rat infested dump, which is the truth, and all hell breaks loose and it is turned into a racial matter, not that the city needs cleaning up for its citizens.
Our country is on the verge of losing our hard-fought liberties in order to give it all away to illegal immigrants who come here only for the welfare benefits and are used and supported by drug lords. Legal immigrants are welcome, just like our ancestors, but they need to contribute to this country, not just take from it.
For Trump to endure all the attacks and criticism he has so far (some brought on by himself) is remarkable. But he will endure, even though his flaws make him vulnerable, like any human being. He is a fighter and he will fight for our country and our Constitution that created it against all odds, no matter how hard others try to ruin it.
Marge Bovee, Hadley