Letter to the editor: Trump was our problem solver

Editor:

I remember when Donald J. Trump was president and he was constantly called a liar, and I was in the dark as to what the lie was, and I faulted myself for my inattentiveness. After his presidency I became aware Democrats were talking about his tendency to inflate the size of the crowds attending one of his many rallies. So what? So the man has an overblown ego and likes to exaggerate.

He also was criticized for firing a lot of his appointees. If underachieving, the person was gone. With all his energy he was hard on himself and hard to keep up with. Do you wish him back yet? We’d have safety internationally; no one messed with him. The southern border would be closed, our domestic oil supply would be booming — prices low and no container ships out in the Pacific. He was our problem solver.

Look at what a person achieves and not their public persona. MLK said look to one’s character, and Donald J. Trump certainly has one. Choices in a voting booth are crucial be it national or local. Our big cities, down to who we elect to a school board or who runs your public works department. We have to be alert; look what happened in Germany back in the '30s. Powerful government.

Karen Dewey, Corinth

