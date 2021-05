Editor:

So, if the election was not stolen by the Democrats, then you all get what you voted for. You may not have cared for Mr. Trump's style, but he was all for the people and the country.

I just paid $20 for seven gallons of gasoline.

Can you afford an electric automobile?

The idea that the Democrats have in mind, is to make gasoline so expensive you won't be able to buy the stuff.

By the way, how do you power the generators that send the electricity to your cars?

John Siebrecht, Queensbury

