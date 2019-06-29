Editor:
It is inspiring to learn that an aura of religiosity has come over the White House. Vice President Pence declared that the president is a man of “deep faith.” Sarah Sanders, apparently under a vision from above, said that God wants Donald Trump to be president.
Clearly all is not what it seems, however, the vice president’s declaration about his boss’ faith is a joke, intentional or unintentional. Some time ago Mr. Trump said that he had never asked God for forgiveness. It follows logically that he has never said the Our Father.
We should give credit to our president, in all fairness, where credit is due. This man of deep faith says his evening prayers: “Now I lay me down to sleep …”
God is in heaven, but all is not good on Earth. Things could get much worse as the maniacal moron tempts the evil head of North Korea whose military might, will at some point, have the capability to hurl a “doomsday” bomb at the United States. A more imminent and fast moving threat, global warming, will soon be upon us. As the eminent Republican columnist said, “Trump does not know what he doesn’t know and doesn’t care to find out. Simply stated, the man does not read.”
Michael Brassel, Queensbury