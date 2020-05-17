Letter to the editor: Trump tested daily while we worry

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor:

Donald Trump has spent months telling us the coronavirus was nothing. It will soon go away. It will be like a miracle when it disappears.

Now the virus is in the White House. He is livid. And scared. Good for him. Now he knows a little bit of what the rest of us peons have been dealing with. I hope he worries about it every time he notices a tickle in his throat or if he has a runny nose or coughs. This seems like poetic justice.

Unlike Trump, I’ll just have to struggle along without my own military valet. Guess I’ll even have to continue getting my own meals.

I wonder how the infected military valet really feels serving Big Macs to Mr. Heel Spurs? Is it honor or disdain?

You and I wear a mask and self-quarantine if exposed. Not “Mr. I’m So Vain,” who feels he would look silly wearing a mask. Would Trump and his true believers still feel silly if they were lying in an ICU bed, struggling to breathe because wearing a mask was so beneath them?

Standing at a podium most every day, Trump proves he doesn’t really need a mask to look silly. Drink any bleach lately?