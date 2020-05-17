Letter to the editor: Trump tested daily while we worry

Editor:
Donald Trump has spent months telling us the coronavirus was nothing. It will soon go away. It will be like a miracle when it disappears.
Now the virus is in the White House. He is livid. And scared. Good for him. Now he knows a little bit of what the rest of us peons have been dealing with. I hope he worries about it every time he notices a tickle in his throat or if he has a runny nose or coughs. This seems like poetic justice.
Unlike Trump, I’ll just have to struggle along without my own military valet. Guess I’ll even have to continue getting my own meals.
I wonder how the infected military valet really feels serving Big Macs to Mr. Heel Spurs? Is it honor or disdain?
You and I wear a mask and self-quarantine if exposed. Not “Mr. I’m So Vain,” who feels he would look silly wearing a mask. Would Trump and his true believers still feel silly if they were lying in an ICU bed, struggling to breathe because wearing a mask was so beneath them?
Standing at a podium most every day, Trump proves he doesn’t really need a mask to look silly. Drink any bleach lately?
All of those silly little White House and CDC recommendations for masks and social distancing? Guess they were just for us little people, too.
Remember, “Anyone who wants a test can get a test?” Have you gotten your test? Plenty in the White House.
We are at a crossroads. Is now the time Donald Trump finally provides the national testing program and contact tracing system we desperately need? Or will he continue getting his own personal daily tests and say to hell with the rest of us? Stay scared, Donald. It may be our only hope.
Al Muench, Chestertown
