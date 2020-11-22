Letter to the editor: Trump taps into our darkest selves

Editor:

Neo-Nazis, referred to as white supremacists, are nothing new in America. They've been on the fringe of our political life for generations. But since Donald Trump became president in 2016, they are no longer on the fringe. They're coming out of the woodwork.

In 2017, these armed, domestic terrorists marched down streets in Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting anti-Semitic, Nazi phrases. And they were carrying not only Confederate flags but the flag of Nazi Germany — the swastika. Donald Trump, when asked if he condemned their rhetoric, replied, "There are very fine people on both sides." I'm hard-pressed to understand why the President of the United States, thinks a Nazi can be a very fine person.

Donald Trump exploited our dark side — the very worst within us, and was never going to lead us to our better angels. He let the dogs out.

Lana Swanson, Eagle Bridge

