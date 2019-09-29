Editor:
I attended the We the People March Saturday in City Park. I got to see first-hand how the Trump supporters really are. When I was driving to the march, I drove through Centennial Circle and saw some supporters there. When I got to the park, people were gathering together, but no Trump supporters in sight. We listened to some speeches and participated in singing, and then four or five Trump supporters showed up. At first they were quiet, then one man got on a bullhorn and said he was only there to listen. Why he needed a bullhorn to say that is strange. But instead of listening, he kept talking trying to disrupt the other people in our group. Quite a few people started videotaping them. We started singing and formed a circle. At that point, the man with the bullhorn came into the center of the circle, skipping. Bizarre behavior for a grown man. The officer there motioned for him and the boys that were with him to come out of the circle, which they did, and shortly after that they left.
You have free articles remaining.
So they walked at least three blocks to where we were to try and disrupt and insult people in our group. The man was blasting obscenities with his bullhorn. I think he was trying to make himself look tougher than he really was. Even more disturbing was the fact that at least two of the boys with him looked like teenagers. Guess he's teaching them how to hate at an early age. So they clearly went out of their way to harass and disrupt other people. The only thing they really accomplished was to show people how truly desperate they are to force themselves onto other people. Hate never wins.
June Woodard, Queensbury