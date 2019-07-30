Editor:
Nobody gets too much heaven no more. It’s much harder to come by. I’m waiting in line: The Bee Gees “Too much Heaven.” I have been thinking about why Trump supporters overlook his obvious character faults that are hurtful to the country. I mean I don’t think now that they are stupid like the comedian Bill Maher says or deplorable as Hillary burst out in faux pas. (An “excited utterance” as they say in court.) His supporters must be high school graduates, college, trade school. They must watch collectively the law and order and hospital shows where the good guy wins. This is our cultural collective consciousness: good vs. evil. Our global consciousness was heightened by special teachers like Krishna and Buddha in the Orient and Moses, Muhammad, and Jesus in the Occident. Due to their enhanced, enlightened, anointed, and radiant consciousnesses, we now have in ourselves the notions of: save the whales, save the turtles, civil rights, women’s rights, etc. to strive for. In the political realm I think Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. Desmond Tutu captured some of those rays. We should also strive for that brotherhood of man, and not go around bombing our brothers in Iran because they blew up our million dollar toy.
I can’t really figure out the supporters any more than the commentators. I do sense that it is an unconscious event of the psyche that has to do with “the pleasure principle” coined by Freud and “ignore-ance” coined by W.Y. Evans-Wentz. Our individual spiritual consciousnesses grow at different times just as my mom’s garden of various flowers bloom at different times. “I’m waiting in line.”
Sherry Adams, Queensbury