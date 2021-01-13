Letter to the editor: Trump supporters: Bide the end!

Well, Trump/Stefanik voters, we hope you are pleased with what you enabled on Jan. 6, 2021. I guess the "law and order" and "back the blue" slogans apply only when there are Black Lives Matter demonstrations, not when a throng of borderline-intellect, white supremacist thugs try to overthrow our government, because their cult idol persists in throwing an unremitting hissy-fit over his verified loss in the election.

We are sickened by the endorsement of this criminality by you Trump-cult supporters. History will mark you down as unworthy of exercising your right to vote, when you exercise it so irresponsibly as to advocate for such cruel and self-serving leadership as represented by Trump and Stefanik. To paraphrase what the ghost of Christmas present said to Scrooge at the end of Stave III of “A Christmas Carol” — "Deny it! Slander those who tell it ye! Admit it for your factious purposes, and make it worse! And bide the end!"