Letter to the editor: Trump supporters are not patriots

Editor:

All supporters of Donald Trump ought to stop pretending that what he stands for and what he has done is anywhere close to normal for a U.S. president. This isn’t a matter of opinion, like differing on tax policies or business regulations.

Now, I don’t mean to denigrate all Republicans. I want to make that clear, because it might sound that way to some. Give and take and disagreement is necessary in our system so that everyone’s ideas and solutions to problems can be heard, discussed and negotiated.

In the end, the best result is usually some form of compromise. That can only happen if both sides are facing reality though, and for four years Republicans in Congress have been looking the other way, and making excuses for Trump’s behavior, actions and rhetoric, as those became more and more absurd — with the exception of a precious few who retired rather than be caught up in this.

Maybe at first Republicans thought they could control him. But, bit by bit, they gave moral and ethical ground, until they found themselves all of a sudden sinking into quicksand. Or they just gave in and gave up because they wanted his voters. Well, what kind of person would want to be supported by voters who do such things as they did on Jan. 6?