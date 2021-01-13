Letter to the editor: Trump, Stefanik take us to a new low

Editor:

The day when Electoral College votes were to be counted, Donald Trump proved himself to be clearly guilty of both sedition and treason by encouraging a coup. I thought his election was one of the most horrible events in our nation’s history. I was wrong. Trump has proven himself to be a criminal who should be led from the White House in handcuffs.

Donald Trump has shown the world that he considers his country is no better than a banana republic. What a sad day for America.

What a sorry bunch of losers! Trump, McConnell and Stefanik. How sad and disgusting they were ever elected.

Does Trump still have admirers? Ask Congressman-elect Luke Letlow. Wait. You can’t ask him. He’s dead from Trump’s coronavirus “hoax.”

Every Trump supporter should be ashamed. If they have any remaining dignity, they should renounce their mistaken support.

How is it going with the loony-bin lawsuit that Elise joined to try to allow Trump to steal the election? Elise pledged an oath to uphold our constitution. Why did she lie to us?