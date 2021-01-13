Letter to the editor: Trump, Stefanik take us to a new low

Editor:
The day when Electoral College votes were to be counted, Donald Trump proved himself to be clearly guilty of both sedition and treason by encouraging a coup. I thought his election was one of the most horrible events in our nation’s history. I was wrong. Trump has proven himself to be a criminal who should be led from the White House in handcuffs.
Donald Trump has shown the world that he considers his country is no better than a banana republic. What a sad day for America.
What a sorry bunch of losers! Trump, McConnell and Stefanik. How sad and disgusting they were ever elected.
Does Trump still have admirers? Ask Congressman-elect Luke Letlow. Wait. You can’t ask him. He’s dead from Trump’s coronavirus “hoax.”
Every Trump supporter should be ashamed. If they have any remaining dignity, they should renounce their mistaken support.
How is it going with the loony-bin lawsuit that Elise joined to try to allow Trump to steal the election? Elise pledged an oath to uphold our constitution. Why did she lie to us?
Now, Elise is demonstrating her spineless lack of moral courage by demeaning the Constitution and objecting to Biden’s clear victory. Elise is complicit in supporting Trump’s coup attempt. How could such a loser be elected here? I want a better person representing me in Congress.
And what was Elise doing in Georgia? Why doesn’t she spend a little time at her second home in the 21st District? Who is paying for Elise to campaign for the inside trader, loser Senate candidates in Georgia? You and me?
I would be very happy to see senators Ossoff and Warnock here campaigning against her in 2022. Poetic justice!
Elise, give the district a belated Christmas present. Resign from office so we can have a decent, responsible representative.
Al Muench, Chestertown