Letter to the editor: Trump shows no compassion at all

Editor:

Dear Elise Stefanik,

Are you still “honored” to be chairing Donald Trump’s NYS re-election campaign?

Look at some important and scary reasons why he is so dangerous to our country and our democracy:

• More than 110,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus: Trump was informed about COVID-19 as early as January. By late February, he said, “It’s just going to disappear”and “We’ll have a vaccine.” March 13: “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”

• Health officials the world over warned of the importance of socially isolating and wearing masks. He encouraged reopening America. Trump has never been seen wearing a mask. Much of the “Re-Open America” protests by gun-wielding protesters was bankrolled by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Trump was fine with these protesters.

• George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police resulted in thousands of protesters. Trump called them thugs and wanted the U.S. military brought in to break them up. Mr. Trump, demonstrations are a part of our American rights.