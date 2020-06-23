Letter to the editor: Trump shows no compassion at all

Editor:
Dear Elise Stefanik,
Are you still “honored” to be chairing Donald Trump’s NYS re-election campaign?
Look at some important and scary reasons why he is so dangerous to our country and our democracy:
• More than 110,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus: Trump was informed about COVID-19 as early as January. By late February, he said, “It’s just going to disappear”and “We’ll have a vaccine.” March 13: “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”
• Health officials the world over warned of the importance of socially isolating and wearing masks. He encouraged reopening America. Trump has never been seen wearing a mask. Much of the “Re-Open America” protests by gun-wielding protesters was bankrolled by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Trump was fine with these protesters.
• George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police resulted in thousands of protesters. Trump called them thugs and wanted the U.S. military brought in to break them up. Mr. Trump, demonstrations are a part of our American rights.
AG William Barr ordered the violent clearing of peaceful protesters in DC with rubber bullets and tear gas so that Trump could get the photo op of himself holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church.
The church’s Bishop Budde’s response: “The president just used a Bible, the most sacred text of the Judeo-Christian tradition, at one of (my) churches, without permission, as the backdrop to a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our churches stand for. I am outraged. The president did not pray when he came to St. John’s nor did he acknowledge the agony of our country right now.”
I am appalled by the behavior of the self-serving, hate-mongering president who shows no compassion for other human beings.
Elise, where is your morality and character?
Judy Beers, Lake George
