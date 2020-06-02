Letter to the editor: Trump seeks advantage through inflammation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I, like practically everyone around the world, have been following coverage of the recent riots in America (BBC, NBC, Wall Street Journal, Post Star, FOX). The surprising thing I find is not the fact there are riots — given the nature of the incident that sparked them, the reaction is practically tame. The different spins on the coverage are what is surprising.

Those on the left, such as NBC, are more likely to show sympathy to the protesters, with their talking heads pointing out similar injustices, such as Trayvon Martin and the Ferguson riots. On the right, Fox does its best to vilify the rioters and protesters, while their talking heads try mightily to give President Trump as much political cover as possible for his poorly chosen statements.

As is often the case, the truth is somewhere in the middle, a place no one ventures these days. Yes, the protesters need sympathy, as they have real grievances. The rioters, however, ought to be arrested, as that too is justice. But they should not be both branded with the same brush, nor their cause casually dismissed.

To quote Martin Luther King, “The riot is the language of the unheard.” If the law doesn't protect them and lawmakers ignore them, why should they respect either?