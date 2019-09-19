Editor:
Deadbeat Donald is still at it. This time he is figuratively standing on the bodies of those who died in 9/11 and our soldiers who died afterward in order to create a photo-op of himself “single-handedly” negotiating a deal with the Taliban. (Who does he think believes this stuff?) In the process, he wanted to desecrate Camp David by fawning over another of our enemies. Such a long list of Trump’s favorite people: two-bit hoodlums like Putin, Kim, so many other dictators, and now the Taliban.
Trump’s never ending stream of lies continues as he says he cancelled the Taliban’s guest appearance on his unreality show after they murdered another American. A few thousand deaths were OK, but one more was too much? Did that cause his bone spurs to ache? It appears that the real reason the Taliban leaders backed out was their refusal to be another prop in Trump’s gratuitous photo-ops and refusal to allow Trump to pretend that he at long last actually negotiated a settlement. Too bad Moscow Mitch and the rest of the GOP trembles in fear of those terrible tweets and won’t stand up to Trump in the same way.
The master negotiator has an unblemished record. China, North Korea, Mexico, Taliban ... 0 for everything.
I’ve never been a fan of John Bolton or the wars he wants to start, but is anyone surprised that Trump would pretend to fire someone who had already offered his resignation? The reason there are so many second and third stringers in Trump’s administration is that no decent, competent person is willing to work for such an irrational, unprincipled and unpredictable person.
Al Muench, Chestertown