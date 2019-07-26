Editor:
I'd encourage everyone to read Rep. Malinowski's resolution: "Condemning President Trump's racist comments directed at members of Congress." He wrote on Twitter, "Do we embrace President Reagan's vision of an America made stronger by immigrants and refugees, or President Trump's message of fear?" Rep. Stefanik has aligned with the current president in voting against the resolution and has smeared her fellow congresswomen as "far-left socialists." Handing out billions to farmers hurt by ill-advised tariffs seems socialist to me. The four-woman "Squad" is working to confront climate change, income inequality and inhumanity toward people who are simply seeking a better life. It's possible to disagree with their solutions without taunts. If Ms. Stefanik likes labels, she should try out demagogue wherever appropriate. Mr. Trump has lied about Rep. Omar's statements on al-Qaeda, whom she has actually called evil and heinous. His followers are now chanting "send her back." Is there any concern about her safety in the GOP?
It's risible that the president presents himself as a champion for the Jewish people in this episode. Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL writes of the slurs against the four congresswomen that they are "ripped straight from a white supremacist manifesto" and "the charge that one can't possibly be accepted as a full-fledged member of society because of who you are is one that is all too familiar to Jews." Andrew Anglin of Daily Stormer writes of the tweets, "This is the kind of WHITE NATIONALISM we elected him for." For a non-racist, racists like him a lot. Oh, and despite this, no one has forgotten that he's trying to take away our health insurance.
Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward