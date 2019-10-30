Editor:
Interference in our upcoming election is real, as Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook revealed yesterday when he spoke of such interference efforts already underway by both Russia and Iran directed at the 2020 election. While every effort by Congress and the social media industry should be taken to control abuse and interference, let us not overlook another powerful source affecting elections with false information: the president himself. To date, according to respected fact checking organizations, the president has spread more than 13,450 lies since his time in office. This, from a man who rants about fake news in press conferences, tweets and rallies. You don’t like fake news, President Trump? Why don’t you heed the comment from one of “your people,” Mike Mulvaney. His advice is apt: get over it! Even better, once you have “gotten over it,” why don’t you act like a real president (not an apprentice one) and focus on transparency and educating yourself about important issues such as American history, constitutional law, the significance of our allies, and the value of everyone’s equality and rights. If you spoke the truth, Mr. President and made government in this great democracy open and transparent, then the news and social media would have less fodder. So to Mr. Mulvaney’s advice to “get over it,” I’ll add another: Grow up and become the leader of the free world!
Kate Roos, Glens Falls