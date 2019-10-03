Editor:
Donald Trump's resort to crude name-calling continues to jar. Congressional oversight of a hugely troubling behavior by the president — a constitutional duty of the body — prompted Trump to call Democrats "scum." I know socially acceptable language has slipped considerably since I was a high school teacher; however, debasing slur words are still not okay. I once told a student he was not invited to class and had to leave. Joe had been in the classroom before the bell, yet directed a similar Trumpian word to a pal out in the hall. For some strange reason preferring to be a graceful member of the class rather than thus "banished," he proved himself contrite, appreciative and honorable. Was Trump never called upon to develop a filter? Does he think he is too grand to treat others, even those with whom he disagrees, with respect?
Shakespearean scholar Stephen Greenblatt writes about the character of Richard III in his book “Tyrant,” Richard's "grotesque sense of entitlement, never doubting that he can do whatever he chooses." Greenblatt expounds, "The feelings of others mean nothing to him. He has no natural grace, no sense of shared humanity, no decency."
I'm left to wonder how the current president might be impacting our young people today.
Cindy Whitman, Glens Falls