Editor:
Bullseye, Ken Tingley! Thanks for speaking out so clearly and accurately.
The most troubling thing this president is doing is what he is doing to our national culture and our youth. He has normalized despicable behavior. I firmly believe and have written extensively that "A man's character is his destiny," and "An organization’s culture is its destiny." That, if true, and I believe it is, tells us that President Trump is taking us to a very dark place.
Thanks for speaking out so clearly and forcefully in an environment that may not be too receptive to your message. I am a registered Republican and have never cast a vote for a Democrat. That probably needs to change, since the current Republican Party reflects none of the values of Goldwater, Reagan and the Bush family.
Donald Eckenfelder, Queensbury