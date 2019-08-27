Editor:
Okay, your “side” demonstrates, now it's Trump rallies time. The trouble is the whole “side” thing is absolutely false. This isn’t football or a high school debate.
To be anti-racist, anti-sexist, against ecological destruction, nuclear proliferation, militarism, global sex trafficking, or to be pro-immigrant, anti-corporate/Wall Street governance, and opposed to the dangerous growth of white supremacy and hate, is to confront the oppressiveness of power and the powerful. This is First Amendment, moral, and human rights territory, not sports.
Does anyone, historians included, believe that participants in pro-Trump, Putin, Mussolini, Franco rallies, are/were anything but pawns of the State, and/or celebrants of power? We don’t think: “well, each side has a right,” but rather “what a perversion and mockery of the whole concept of public protest and democracy.”
The Trump rallies here are not Republicans campaigning on behalf of Stefanik/Trump; these are in-your-face, Boss Bigot rallies meant to enable his ranting agenda. As Trumpists, they stand for "Build That Wall," "God, Guns, Trump," white supremacy, female targeting (“lock her up,” “send them back,”), environmental destruction, indefinite internment camps, authoritarian nationalism, and attacks on the press. And they stand behind their demigod's violence-inducing rhetoric, his fomenting of domestic strife, his ceaseless/blatant lies, his lack of empathy, and his unhinged mental equipment.
So, what will we see next in Glens Falls? How about a rally for the end of Welfare and Social Security. Or one on behalf of the Tycoon Liberation Front's demand for deeper tax cuts.
Yet, there's a timidity in all this. Behind hero worship and the fixation upon a controlling, toxic leader is a kowtowing to power. Without the cover of the presidential office, the “Chosen One's” empowerment, and his normalization of white power, the local/national rallies would never have materialized. And speaking power to truth would be sidelined.
Gerry Joe Capone, Hartford