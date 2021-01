Editor:

A message to Donald Trump: Tell them. Please tell them. They will believe you. 75 million people will listen to you and only you. So tell them.

You will save lives. You will stop the violence and end further destruction. You can save our democracy and preserve our Constitution. And you may even save your own soul. So tell them. Only you can do this.

Tell them that you have lied to them. Tell them that the election was not fraudulent. Tell them.

Craig Roods, Easton

