Letter to the editor: Trump only threatens, does not listen or learn

Trump, sounding like Mussolini, Hitler, any dictator, told state governors, “You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate… You’ve got to arrest people... Put them in jail for ten years and you’ll never see this stuff again.”

Florida Rep. Gaetz tweeted, “Now that we see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do in the Middle East?” And Sen. Cotton spoke about “no quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioter, and looters.” Who are these “leaders” of our country? And who are the terrible “enemies of the state?” The right wing violent racists carrying guns and swastikas? Corporations polluting, poisoning air, water? No, the target of their rage are the hundreds of thousands of white and black people here and around the world asking for simple justice, peacefully protesting police violence against George Lloyd and the hundreds of innocent black men and women killed by police or imprisoned unjustly, protesting the grave injustices of systemic racism in jobs, medical care, education, voting, housing, environmental toxins poisoning their neighborhoods.