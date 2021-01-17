Letter to the editor: Trump must be held accountable

Editor:
On Jan. 10, you were quoted as saying “I oppose the Democrats’ very political push to impeach the president... There will be an inauguration and peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20. That is the American way.”
No, Elise; that ship had sailed. The opportunity for a “peaceful transition of power” — a hallmark of American democracy — was lost when your idol, Donald J. Trump, incited his mob to attack the U.S. Capitol. Because of his actions, and because you and other cowardly Republicans refused to condemn him; choosing instead to promote his malicious lies, thus fomenting the insurrection, there is no peace. There are only more threats.
The Democrats are not politicizing anything. They — along with many Republicans — are demanding justice and accountability for the most egregious act ever perpetrated by Americans on the United States of America.
They are demanding justice for the insurrection that damaged the United States Capitol and killed five people, including a Capitol policeman. If a man incited a mob to come into your home, Elise; if they smashed your windows, and destroyed your furnishings; threatened to kill you or your family; defecated and urinated in your living room; used the American flag to viciously beat the person hired to protect your home; should he be allowed to just walk away? Certainly not. Yet that is what you are seeking for Trump.
You’re telling me that, after the Trump-incited mob did those things and more to the Capitol; to my house; to the People’s House; there should be no penalty; no accountability; no justice? You want to pretend this never happened while the worst president in history, walks into the sunset? Sorry, Elise. That is not the American way. In America, no one; not even the president is above the law.
Dee Dee Diccicco-Craft, Lake George