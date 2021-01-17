Letter to the editor: Trump must be held accountable

Editor:

On Jan. 10, you were quoted as saying “I oppose the Democrats’ very political push to impeach the president... There will be an inauguration and peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20. That is the American way.”

No, Elise; that ship had sailed. The opportunity for a “peaceful transition of power” — a hallmark of American democracy — was lost when your idol, Donald J. Trump, incited his mob to attack the U.S. Capitol. Because of his actions, and because you and other cowardly Republicans refused to condemn him; choosing instead to promote his malicious lies, thus fomenting the insurrection, there is no peace. There are only more threats.

The Democrats are not politicizing anything. They — along with many Republicans — are demanding justice and accountability for the most egregious act ever perpetrated by Americans on the United States of America.