Editor:
Since his inauguration, Donald Trump’s presidency has exceeded my expectations! Unfortunately, my expectations were that he would fulfill his predetermined destiny to be one of the worst presidents in American history. My expectations were based on the obvious fact that Donald suffers from an extreme case of Narcissistic Personality Disorder.
Unfortunately for America, Trump’s mental condition, which has no cure, influenced his long career building an empire of hotels and casinos on the backs of many laborers and contractors that he sometimes left unpaid and betrayed. Unfazed, he then added a reality TV show, The Apprentice, to his resumé, where he was rewarded with good ratings for turning a group of apprentices against each other before firing one every week. Is it any surprise, then, that he has now applied these behaviors to his presidency? He has fired or caused the resignation of almost everyone in the West Wing and most of his cabinet. He cluelessly attempts to resurrect dying nineteenth-century fossil-fuel industries and technologies at the expense of those of the twenty-first, while denying the existence of climate change, the greatest threat to human existence, because it does not fit into his warped perspective of the World According to Trump. He supports the NRA despite its own corruption and megalomaniacal leader. He has kept his promise to drain the swamp – but has replaced it with an intellectually and ethically bankrupt sewer.
We are now living in a country run by a megalomaniac. And sadly, we deserve him, because we elected him. Let’s hope our country can survive until the 2020 elections, when our population will hopefully have the better sense to bring a rational person into power who has the ability to put the best interests of Americans ahead of his or her own. Our planet depends on it.
Daniel Way, M.D., Glens Falls