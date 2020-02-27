Letter to the editor: Trump makes my head really hurt

Editor:

Every time I hear Trump's name on TV my brain bleeds from the lies that come out of his mouth. I'm willing to bet that he hasn't said one true thing yet.

Every political person that has sided with Trump has had their reputation and their ethics compromised. Stefanik should take note. Some will end up in jail (until he pardons them).

If the Democratic big shots take the nomination away from Bernie unfairly they will be handing the election to Trump. This is not their decision. It belongs to the voters. Hopefully, they learned their lesson from 2016.

Most people in politics think the American public is deaf and dumb, but we are paying attention like never before and we understand and we remember.

I will never again vote by party. I will vote for honesty, ethics, humanity and integrity first. Whatever policies that person believes in are better than any dishonest agenda, no matter who it benefits.

One last thought. I miss the good old days when the evening news was just that. Facts. Now it is talking heads all day long disguised as news. They are not helping. You should never be able to guess what a news anchor's opinion is. It should be neutral. Let the audience decide.

Kari Signorelli, Queensbury

