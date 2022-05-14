Letter to the editor: Trump machine wasn't 'well-oiled'

Editor:

Another angry Trump supporter with another angry letter to the editor in this morning's Sunday paper. He seems to have Democratic leaders mixed up with the ones Trump appointed.

The "unqualified jerks" he speaks of were the 11 associates of Trump who were arrested and given prison sentences. I don't believe any of President Biden's administration have been arrested at all.

He continues with "this administration was handed a well-oiled machine." Really??!! This administration was handed an uncontrolled pandemic that at the time killed over 600,000 people! Businesses closed, some went completely out of business. Transportation was practically at a standstill, hospitals were overflowing with sick people, all because Trump sat back and did nothing to stop it! His ideas of it "disappearing like magic" or "injecting disinfectants into people" were only two of his dumb ideas to stop it. A first grader would have known better!

The letter writer also thinks if Trump were to launch CNN+, they wouldn't have collapsed the way they did. Trump's 'Truth Social' was and still is plagued with problems. People are still waiting to get into the app! Some people who downloaded the app were greeted with "error" messages or were placed on long waiting lists.

The unemployment rate now stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a president's term ever recorded. A total of 8.3 million jobs were added in Biden's first 15 months in office. President Biden is trying to do his best to clean up the terrible mess that the Trump administration handed over to him! If Trump were president, he'd be handing Ukraine over to Russia!

The letter writer also thinks Democratic women are unhappy. I think that he is unhappy that Trump was removed before he could destroy this country.

June Woodard, Queensbury

