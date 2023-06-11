Remember those days in the 2016 presidential campaign when Donald Trump got his crowds worked up by saying “Lock her up!, Lock her up!” about Hillary Clinton? Emails, you see. Same facts at work when Secretaries of State (Colin) Powell and (Condoleezza Rice) were in office. Never mind.

Now that the shoe is on the other foot, and with incredibly bountiful and damning portent, our Elise is back on her hobby horse claiming that Joe Biden is not only corrupt and treasonous — with no foundation — as her hoped-for benefactor is facing espionage charges. He should be brought to trial, too.

Indeed, other elected leaders, including Joe Biden and Mike Pence, have been found to have top secret documents at home. The difference? They didn’t fight the National Security Archive for a year. Nor did either of them or any other officer hide, move, drown classified documents rather than give them to the Archive nor did any other officer have to be subpoenaed, then “raided” to recover those documents. But Trump did.

Most of those classified documents were copies of the originals. The originals have a red border bleeding to the edge of the paper. Copies, on the other hand, shorten all four borders of the documents so that the edge is white, not red. Interestingly, one document in Trump’s possession had red borders.

Conviction of espionage carries very heavy consequences. Few Democrats feel sorry for this man who has fomented so much delirious hatred of Democrats, Hillary, and democracy itself. But then few, if any, Democrats of national renown are now calling “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

It bears repeating: what goes around comes around. When it comes, it comes with a vengeance. May the coolest heads prevail now.

Carol Clark

Warrensburg