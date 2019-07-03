Editor:
Recently President Trump has blasted soccer star Megan Rapinoe for statements and actions she made months and years ago. For those of you who successfully evaded such news, she knelt during the anthem years ago with her pro soccer club and half a year ago stated she’d refuse to visit the White House. Trump stated she should never insult the flag, president, or the White House.
I concur with the president with respect to the flag, that should never be insulted. As for the latter two, 10 or 15 years ago I would have readily agreed, but now I must pause.
President Trump treats the norms, traditions, and laws concerning the conduct of the Executive Branch as impediments between him and his desires. Accordingly, he treats them with contempt and disrespect, sentiments further reflected in the conduct of officials serving him. The offices of the presidency and White House are living human institutions. Respect for them isn’t something inherently given but must be earned and maintained.
George Washington and his successors understood this and took pains to establish and maintain the norms and traditions of those institutions, knowing they would be the basis of respect for the offices and stability for the country. President Trumps doesn’t seem to get that.
The fact is, if the one holding the office doesn’t have respect for the traditions associated with it, why should anyone else? If he treats the norms associated with the office as things to be disregarded, why should anyone else observe them?
It has long been noted throughout history that respect for an office is given in direct proportion to the honor of those holding them. President Trump holds little sacred and has no personal honor. He can unfortunately expect a great many more Megan Rapinoes.
David Sherwood, Fort Ann