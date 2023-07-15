Here're some facts about "clean-as-a-whistle" Trump. In Trump's first big project, the Commodore Hotel, he was caught with two sets of books. Shame. His "Trump Foundation" was busted for fraud and closed by the court due to self-dealing, illegally paying personal and corporate expenses, etc. Trump University was a proven fraud that was fined nearly $20 million and closed by Court order. Look this stuff up. Don't take my word for it.

Trump's four bankruptcies cheated banks and small businesses by the score. Russian oligarchs bought his real estate at twice market value. What's up with that? Also, funds arrived via untraceable limited partnerships often from Deutsche Bank, the bank recently found guilty of money laundering for the Russians and Paul Manifort. Trump was found guilty of defamation and assault upon E. Jean Carol. He's been indicted for fraud and violation of the Espionage Act. He's under investigation in three other cases. Now. What's this malarkey about the so called Biden "crime family"? Biden has never been indicted for anything. There's no evidence to support a single claim made by the Right. Their claims never stand up in court. Hunter Biden filed his taxes late? Boo hoo! We have the greatest job performance in a generation, the lowest unemployment, the #1 world economy, illegal immigration falling as rapidly as inflation, NATO's united against the Russian invasion. We're rebuilding infrastructure, developing green energy, and bringing back manufacturing. Grand slam homers in every inning! Thanks, Joe! See you all in August!