Letter to the editor: Trump is wrong on WHO, so is Stefanik

The World Health Organization has been in the news recently. One reason is because the WHO is a crucial worldwide organization in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO has long played an essential role in combating diseases such as polio, leprosy, HIV/AIDS and Ebola.
Another reason the WHO has been in the news is because President Trump has announced he has halted funding to the organization, accusing the WHO of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus” and saying it “must be held accountable.”
So what are the facts? The WHO did issue a statement on Jan. 14, saying that “Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.” It soon became evident that Chinese authorities were withholding information and the WHO reversed itself on Jan. 20. Meanwhile, President Trump continued to issue statements both praising the Chinese and downplaying the severity of the situation for several more weeks.
Both the WHO and Trump made mistakes but, since our president never admits to a mistake, scapegoats must be found. Making a scapegoat of the WHO and cutting funding is foolish and dangerous. The move is opposed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Medical Association called it" a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier.”
So where does our representative Elise Stefanik stand on this issue? She supports the WHO funding halt. Harvard-educated Stefanik once prided herself on her supposed independence but not anymore. Donald Trump might occasionally get something right but here he is dead wrong, and Stefanik is smart enough to know it. If she can't speak the truth when Trump is at his worst then she has lost the right to represent us. We can hold her accountable come November.
Bill Doran, Broadalbin
