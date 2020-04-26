Letter to the editor: Trump is wrong on WHO, so is Stefanik

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

The World Health Organization has been in the news recently. One reason is because the WHO is a crucial worldwide organization in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO has long played an essential role in combating diseases such as polio, leprosy, HIV/AIDS and Ebola.

Another reason the WHO has been in the news is because President Trump has announced he has halted funding to the organization, accusing the WHO of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus” and saying it “must be held accountable.”

So what are the facts? The WHO did issue a statement on Jan. 14, saying that “Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.” It soon became evident that Chinese authorities were withholding information and the WHO reversed itself on Jan. 20. Meanwhile, President Trump continued to issue statements both praising the Chinese and downplaying the severity of the situation for several more weeks.