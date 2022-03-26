Letter to the editor: Trump is weak, not Joe Biden

Editor:

I’d like to continue the “weak” President Biden discussion. Maybe I’m confused about weak and strong. Back as far as Barack Obama there were Republicans crushing on Putin. Maybe it was the shirtless, horseback photos. Now, we’ve seen him invade Ukraine and commit numerous war crimes. In addition, losing at least 7,000 soldiers and having his own country’s economy staggered by sanctions. He’s a manly man, though.

Biden stuttered as a kid. I’m sure he was bullied for it. Purely my opinion, but I see Donald Trump as the sort who might’ve bullied him. Just a little. That’s if Biden had attended the posh private schools Trump did. Republicans see Trump as the stronger despite his subservience to Putin. Name one disparaging remark he ever made about the leader of Russia. It’s been all praise, all the time. Putin is everything Trump wants to be. Thank God for checks and balances in this country. I’ll take Biden’s quiet, solid leadership over that of an isolated, narcissistic, kleptocrat. That’s either Vlad or his admirer.

And if our congresswoman wants to see feckless, she only need look in the mirror or at her fellow “leaders,” Reps. McCarthy and Scalise. Rep. Cawthorn is a star on Russian TV for calling President Zelenskyy a thug. He’s just one of too many to name who run wild in the Republican caucus. What will it be like in a year when they have reinforcement performance artists and the House majority? House GOP leadership not only can’t confront Trump with the fact he lost, they can’t even stand up to their own freshmen legislators. Feckless.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

