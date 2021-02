If our nation’s president had taken a different approach to this horrific event, say embracing mask use and printing an American-made mask with MAGA on it, he now would be president.

My wife says, “So what, it’s after the fact.” I say, exactly, he needs to be remembered as the one that got us here. Costing us all more pain and suffering. That is why the failed impeachment trial was a victory for history. Making Joe so important going forward.