Letter to the editor: Trump is the loser for insulting veterans

Editor:

I want Trump to know the only people who are losers and suckers are him and those who voted him into the White House.

My cousin, Seth Dvorin, who died serving in Iraq, is a hero, along with all the others who died serving their country.

Trump should never be allowed to set foot on any hallowed ground where our young heroes lie in rest after giving up their lives for our country.

What has America come to, to have someone like Trump as a leader?

My heart is sad for all of us who have suffered this terrible loss. May a merciful, kind God lay his hands on all our lost, loved ones and comfort us all.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

