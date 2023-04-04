n a March 23 press release about Weaponization of Government posted on Elise Stefanik’s Congressional website she is quoted “if they can go after President Trump, they can go after you, they can go after any American.”

She made this statement before any charges or any evidence has been released.

The only facts known at this time are a grand jury panel of citizens were presented with enough evidence of a crime that they voted to proceed with an indictment. Trump is now innocent until proven guilty. He will have his day in court. He will have the best lawyers money can buy. A jury will decide his innocence or guilt.

This is the American justice system. It is how you or I will be treated if we are accused of a crime.

Stefanik is correct in her statement if they can go after Trump, they can go after you. But turn it around, if they can go after you, why can’t they go after Trump?

This is not a witch hunt. This is not evidence of weaponization of government. This is American justice.

Trump is being prosecuted, not because he is a former president, but because a former president is not above the law.

Janet Palitsch,

Lake Luzerne