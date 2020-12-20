Letter to the editor: Trump is No. 1 on the wrong list

Editor:
Congratulations to Donald Trump. He’s moved into first place as the most obstreperous president in history.
Another first. No president is responsible for more dead Americans than Donald Trump. More than 300,000 Americans dead since Trump decided to keep quiet about the pandemic and to lie about the virus and to dissuade people from wearing masks and to refuse to make more PPE and to limit testing... and on and on.
Now, let’s talk about Mitch McConnell. I refuse to refer to him as “The Turtle,” but when Biden was elected, McConnell did try to hide by pulling his head into his shell. McConnell is trying to out-Trump Trump by imposing as much suffering as possible on defenseless Americans. Hungry? McConnell says, “No food for you!”
Unemployment running out? McConnell says, “Stop whining. No more unemployment for you!” Rich Mitch doesn’t care.
Small business suffering from shut downs? McConnell says, “Too bad for you! You’re not big enough to interest me.”
But when giant corporations refuse to protect workers from the virus, McConnell says, “Step right up. Let me protect you from lawsuits by the survivors of your dead employees. By the way, I need campaign donations.”
You’ve heard McConnell utter his weird chuckle on TV. I think he does that every time a child goes hungry.
Trump and McConnell — two peas in a rotten pod. My New Year’s Resolution is to celebrate the defeat of Loeffler and Purdue before they head off to jail.
The Washington Post published a list of members of Congress who supported the loony-bin lawsuit by Texas to overturn Trump’s landslide loss. Guess who is proudly on the list. Yup. Elise Stefanik. She is proof that a Harvard education does not make a person very smart... or ethical. Defend the constitution? Elise? You must be kidding.
Al Muench, Chestertown
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!