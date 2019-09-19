Editor:
In response to Iran bombing oil fields in Saudi Arabia, Trump responds by saying, “We are locked and loaded” as if this is some kind of a “bad joke.” It’s not – it’s called war!
He bullies Iran until they do something dumb and stupid and call his bluff and all he can do is make some sort of stupid reply! Even a blind man can see that Iran made this attack and catches Trump with his pants down. And now he doesn’t have Bolton around to respond with more bombs and bullets. He still has Putin to tell him not to do it.
He has created an impossible dilemma for himself and the USA! To make matters 10 times worse – he has isolated us from our allies. He puts our money into a wall from a threat that is nothing compared to the one that just called his bully bluff! The one thing, unfortunately, that is most likely to get him re-elected, is a war with Iran which he is making inevitable, with no help from our allies!
He is a disgrace to everything America stands for, and there is no way we can get him out of office before he completely destroys our image among our friends abroad!
Ron Hintz, Argyle