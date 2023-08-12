This letter is in response to a frequent writer. An indictment is missing one thing, a defense. A grand jury sees evidence provided by a prosecutor and decides whether or not the case could stand trial. Just to add to the left-wing wackiness, is the theory of no bail because of our system of innocent until proven guilty, but when it comes to evil orange man then it's guilty until proven innocent.

Now I'll back up, you jumped right into assuming (remember the 3 parts to the word assume), I don't see the former president nor care what you feel he's about, his policies, whether it be foreign or domestic, were working. What's going on now isn't for anyone, and if you say it is, you're lying. There's a classic book I think you should really read and understand because this has been going on for almost 8 years. Like a Wile E. Coyote cartoon trying to catch the Road Runner .. the book I'm referring to is Moby Dick. An obsessed man and his followers were so obsessed with getting the giant white whale who took his leg that it lead to all their demise. So many doors in the future are being opened with these indictments and precedence is being set that will be catastrophic to the First Amendment right to freedom of speech. How one reacts to what's said isn't a crime committed by the speaker. I think the best way to go about this "debate," or whatever you want to call it, is seeing how this plays out in the future.