Letter to the editor: Trump is in the bust-out phase now

Editor:

So, Trump has two months left before he vacates. What might he do? He already fired three heads of crucial agencies, including the one that rides herd over our nuclear stockpile.

Any "Sopranos" fans reading this? Remember the one where the owner of Dave's Sporting Goods had a wicked gambling problem and got so deep in debt to the Soprano gang that he couldn't see daylight? It was a very tragic episode. They took full advantage of Dave's addiction by encouraging him to try to win it back, which of course he didn't. Davie, as they called him, was played by the guy who played T1000 in "Terminator 2." For some stupid reason, I love that.

Anyway, Tony takes Dave's SVU and gives it to his own son. Tony's daughter was dating Davie's son and she started asking questions. She still wasn't sure what Daddy Tony actually did for work.

Finally, Davie ends up signing his store over to the Sopranos. They then do what's known in those circles as "The Bust Out." This, I fear, is what Trump might try to do to us on his way out. They charged as much merchandise as they could and then sold it out the back door, pocketing all the money. They took out loans in Davie's name, and just bled Davie and the store until there was nothing.