Letter to the editor: Trump is ignorant of how many live

Editor:

Donald Trump’s declaration on Monday, “Don’t be afraid of COVID,” reveals the bubble of privilege he lives in and his blindness to it. His basic human needs are abundantly met:

• Access to health care (the world’s best!);

• Livable wage (abundantly met);

• Access to housing (abundantly met);

• Social support (hundreds of individuals serving his wants and needs);

• Access to food and potable water (and it is prepared and served by others);

• Transportation (any and all at his disposal).

Such level of privilege is not available to many U.S. citizens, who, if they become infected, may not have health insurance, may be unemployed, perhaps live alone or if they live with others may only have one bathroom. Or they live with young children who need care and supervision, which can challenge the need to quarantine. And some may not have personal transportation.

So when Donald Trump makes such a declaration, he reveals that he has not put himself in the shoes that many U.S. citizens walk in every day through this pandemic.

Brenda Arley, Glens Falls

