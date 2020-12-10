Letter to the editor: Trump is good at taking others' money

Editor:

I can answer the question of whether or not Trump actually believes the election was rigged. He knows very well it was not rigged and that he lost fair and square. He is convincing his supporters to send him money (about 200 million dollars and counting) to help pay legal fees to overturn the election.

About $6 million of the money has been spent on the legal fees, with 25% going to the Republican National Committee, and the rest going to his super-PAC, where he can spend it on pretty much anything he wants.

So a man who boasts of his wealth is milking his grassroots supporters for their hard-earned money, while he hasn’t spent a penny of his own money on his so-called fight. Typical Trump. You have to give him credit. He figured out how to get people to send him money, and he will keep this farce going as long as they keep sending the cash.

Remember how he said he was smart for not paying his taxes? This brings his genius up to a whole new level.

Tanya Goldstein, Salem

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0