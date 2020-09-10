Letter to the editor: Trump is a traitor to our principles

Editor:

I never thought this would be true of anyone in the White House.

Donald Trump is a traitor to our country and the principles upon which it was founded. Donald Trump appears to be a Russian agent. Donald Trump is likely guilty of treason.

He betrayed our military in Afghanistan with Russian bounties on their heads. He betrayed our now dead Kurdish allies. He betrayed the kids he put in cages. He betrayed the Constitution, trying to destroy the post office for his own selfish purposes.

He betrayed nearly 190,000 dead Americans, who died because he refused to control the coronavirus. He vainly refuses the masks and distancing that would save us. He betrayed our election system by encouraging his supporters to illegally vote twice for him.

Trump betrayed all of us by fomenting riots with his racist actions. He has condoned a follower who murdered two people in Kenosha. Police shot a black man in the back seven times. Trump remains silent.

Trump, heel spurs and all, loves to use the military or his federal facsimiles to beat and gas our own citizens for his small-minded purposes.